SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,893 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 39.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.2 %

BN opened at $40.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,337.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.84. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently -933.02%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $867,032.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,981,414 shares in the company, valued at $67,158,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,622,497 shares of company stock valued at $13,925,383 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

