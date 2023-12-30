SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 100,483 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 127.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,483 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTK. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 1,215.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Playtika by 784.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Playtika by 4,125.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Playtika by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Playtika by 135.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Playtika had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. The company had revenue of $630.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

PLTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.61.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

