SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 63,163 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,163 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.20% of PacWest Bancorp worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 79.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 4,619.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 146,650.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $54,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 2.7 %

PACW stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $174.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.95 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 65.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is -0.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $13.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PACW

About PacWest Bancorp

(Free Report)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.