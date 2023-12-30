SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 9,950 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 92.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,657 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,409,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,697,000 after purchasing an additional 928,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $81,228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,240,000 after acquiring an additional 316,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,399,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CFR. Bank of America decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of CFR opened at $108.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $139.33.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $513.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

