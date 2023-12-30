SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

FSS opened at $76.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.64. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.57 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

In related news, COO Mark Weber sold 56,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $3,682,568.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

