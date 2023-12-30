SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 188,807 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 188,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

IRWD opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $12.66.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 220.24% and a positive return on equity of 112.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

