SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 41,193 PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,097,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,045,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,629,000 after acquiring an additional 99,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,221,000 after acquiring an additional 49,528 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,874,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,541,000 after acquiring an additional 793,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,727,000 after acquiring an additional 87,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho upgraded PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.30 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Monday, September 18th.

PNM Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

PNM Resources stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.92.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.24. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $505.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 82.12%.

PNM Resources Profile

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.