SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Novanta by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Novanta by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Novanta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $225,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,311,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,400 shares of company stock valued at $831,267. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NOVT. StockNews.com began coverage on Novanta in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NOVT opened at $168.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $111.20 and a one year high of $187.60.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $221.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

