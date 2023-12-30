SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,054 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.0% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $573.91 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $325.15 and a one year high of $585.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.08.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

