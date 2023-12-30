SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period. Trustees of Dartmouth College bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $239,338,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,033 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $149.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.94. The stock has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

