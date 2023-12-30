SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,739 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.22.

AMETEK stock opened at $164.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $165.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.65.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

