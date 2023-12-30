SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 20,687 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,687 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 34.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 134.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 16.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.92.

Shares of AON opened at $291.00 on Friday. Aon plc has a one year low of $280.89 and a one year high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.00.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

