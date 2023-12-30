SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 27,198 Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,198 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.39% of Gravity worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRVY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gravity by 856.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 118,728 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gravity by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Gravity during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,108,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gravity during the 1st quarter valued at $1,257,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Gravity by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th.

NASDAQ GRVY opened at $69.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average of $69.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.69. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $82.48.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $130.69 million during the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 19.02%.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

