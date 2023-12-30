SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 36,983 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,017 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 36,983 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 290,895 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $20,904,000 after purchasing an additional 95,095 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 85,028 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,080,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $518,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIMO opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average is $58.62. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIMO. Roth Mkm raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

