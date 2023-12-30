SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 49,737 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,737 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Fastenal by 93.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FAST

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $64.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.38. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.