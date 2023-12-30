SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 657 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in IQVIA by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in IQVIA by 1.1% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $231.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.46.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

