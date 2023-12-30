SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,605 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,988 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 3.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 6.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of F5 by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Price Performance

Shares of F5 stock opened at $178.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $180.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Get Our Latest Report on FFIV

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,697 shares of company stock worth $2,074,575. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.