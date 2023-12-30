SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,183,000 after acquiring an additional 33,851 shares during the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COKE opened at $928.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $754.15 and a 200 day moving average of $691.32. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $470.00 and a fifty-two week high of $961.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $16.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

