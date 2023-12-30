SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at $50,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at $99,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LANC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 0.1 %

LANC stock opened at $166.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.78. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $461.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.02%. On average, analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

