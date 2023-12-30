SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,022.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,105,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,184 shares during the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 2,612,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,766 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,554,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,890 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,437,000 after purchasing an additional 986,445 shares during the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $43.33 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

