SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,135 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

NYSE:VSH opened at $23.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.38 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

