SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,943 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLR opened at $134.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.03. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $139.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

