SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,453 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 69,665 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 195.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.48.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.93. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The company’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

