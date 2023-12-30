Short Interest in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Grows By 43.9%

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the November 30th total of 29,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatra Online

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yatra Online by 31.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the third quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 23.3% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Yatra Online Stock Performance

Shares of Yatra Online stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Yatra Online has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 million. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yatra Online will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yatra Online

(Get Free Report)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.