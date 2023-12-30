Short Interest in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Rises By 43.2%

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,800 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the November 30th total of 206,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YTEN shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

YTEN stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Yield10 Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $4.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.71.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3,882.82% and a negative return on equity of 888.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions.

