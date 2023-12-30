Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Grows By 46.7%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 0.9 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $25.85.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.6194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.