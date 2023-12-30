SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SigmaTron International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International

SGMA stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. SigmaTron International has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $7.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in SigmaTron International by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International

(Get Free Report)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.