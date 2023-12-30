Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.20

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 94.20 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 94.15 ($1.20), with a volume of 10277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.85 ($1.19).

Sirius Real Estate Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,143.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

Sirius Real Estate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.03. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16,666.67%.

Insider Activity

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

In other news, insider Kelly Cleveland bought 22,982 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £19,994.34 ($25,405.77). Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.