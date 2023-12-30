SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 957.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,390 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SJW Group worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJW. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SJW Group by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,211 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,070,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,796,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,613,000 after acquiring an additional 211,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 610.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,236,000 after acquiring an additional 203,573 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company raised SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Shares of SJW opened at $65.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average is $65.86. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $83.66.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. SJW Group had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. SJW Group’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.95%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

