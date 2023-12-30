SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) and Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) Head-To-Head Comparison

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) and Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

SNC-Lavalin Group pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Ratos AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 96.3%. SNC-Lavalin Group pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ratos AB (publ) pays out 96.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares SNC-Lavalin Group and Ratos AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SNC-Lavalin Group N/A N/A N/A Ratos AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

37.1% of SNC-Lavalin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Ratos AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SNC-Lavalin Group and Ratos AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SNC-Lavalin Group N/A N/A N/A $1.89 17.03 Ratos AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $3.12 1.00

Ratos AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SNC-Lavalin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SNC-Lavalin Group and Ratos AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SNC-Lavalin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ratos AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00

SNC-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus price target of $32.36, suggesting a potential upside of 0.66%. Given SNC-Lavalin Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SNC-Lavalin Group is more favorable than Ratos AB (publ).

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors. The Nuclear segment offers consultancy, field, technology, spare parts, reactor support, and decommissioning and waste management services, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction management services for clients across the nuclear life cycle; and new-build and full refurbishment services for reactors. The O&M segment provides operations, maintenance, and asset management solutions for bridges, transit systems, highways, and buildings and industrial plants, including power plants, water supply and treatment systems, and desalination plants, as well as postal services and ships. The Linxon segment provides engineering, procurement, management, and construction services for execution of alternative current power substations, including expansions and electrification through repetitive EPC offerings for various markets, including utilities, renewables, conventional generation, transportation, and data centers. The LSTK Projects segment undertakes construction contracts for the mass transit, and mining and metallurgy project. The Capital segment engages in the developing of projects, arranging financing, investing in equity, undertaking complex financial modeling, and managing its infrastructure investments, such as bridges and highways, mass transit systems, power facilities, energy infrastructure, water treatment plants, and social infrastructure. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. was founded in 1911 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

About Ratos AB (publ)

Ratos AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts, turnarounds, add on acquisitions, and middle market transactions. The firm does not invest in early stages and in companies that operate in the arms industry, pornography, or are detrimental to the environment. It seeks to invest in unlisted medium sized companies. The firm invests in industry, construction and services, consumer, and technology sectors. The firm typically invests in the Nordic region, with focus on Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Norway. It seeks to invest in companies with equity investments between SEK250 million ($29.66 million) and SEK5000 million ($762.77 million), sales value between SEK300 million ($45.77 million) and SEK5000 million (762.77 million) and EBITDA greater than SEK50 million ($5.15 million). The firm prefers minority and majority stakes. The firm prefers to be the principal owner with a minimum holding of at least 20 percent and also seeks a board seat. It prefers to hold its investment between five to ten years. It invests through its own balance sheet and bank loans. Ratos AB (publ) was founded in 1934 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

