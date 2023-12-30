SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.50.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG opened at $93.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

