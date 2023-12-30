Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,773 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,325 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Melius downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.7 %

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

