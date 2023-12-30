Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Shares of SPB opened at $79.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.01. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $85.25.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.43 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.41 per share, with a total value of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,006.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Maura bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,006.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 75,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

