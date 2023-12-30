Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sphere 3D in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANY opened at $3.32 on Friday. Sphere 3D has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 419.04% and a negative net margin of 841.11%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sphere 3D by 62.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 328,746 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sphere 3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Sphere 3D in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.