Stantec (TSE:STN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$106.47 and last traded at C$106.38, with a volume of 148507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$105.71.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on STN. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$110.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$104.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$96.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$112.92.

Stantec Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$96.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$91.09. The stock has a market cap of C$12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.26 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 4.1993569 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston acquired 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$104.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,067,537.50. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Articles

