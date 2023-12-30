State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 13,611 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,611 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Verra Mobility worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,035.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRRM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Verra Mobility Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VRRM opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $209.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 193,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $3,907,555.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,370 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

