State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 338 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Kilroy Realty worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,626,000 after acquiring an additional 77,097 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $4,781,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.2% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 933,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,260,000 after acquiring an additional 86,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 618.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 2.7 %

KRC stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $133,476.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,276.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $146,814.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at $405,926.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $133,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,276.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,875 shares of company stock valued at $486,630 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

