State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires Shares of 107,283 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 107,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 10,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BXMT opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.40. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $24.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.54%.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $48,277.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,263.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $48,277.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,263.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock worth $155,387. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.