State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,097 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.20% of Global Net Lease worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,361,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,757,000 after buying an additional 151,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after purchasing an additional 587,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after purchasing an additional 839,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,575,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58,808 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 66,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 1.5 %

GNL stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.22%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

