State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moore Capital Management LP raised its position in Omnicom Group by 388.6% in the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 33,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 702.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 36,496 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,816.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 123,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after buying an additional 117,200 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 237,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,397,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $86.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMC. Citigroup cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicom Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.