State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 29,633 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 402.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,633 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,435,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,799,000 after acquiring an additional 376,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,340,000 after purchasing an additional 754,027 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,423,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

AAP opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $158.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.68.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

