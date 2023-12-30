State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,193,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,101,000 after buying an additional 1,532,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,031,000 after buying an additional 259,974 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,854,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,975,000 after buying an additional 257,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,513,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,696,000 after buying an additional 227,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,327,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CMS opened at $58.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $65.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.19.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,491.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,470 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.09.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

