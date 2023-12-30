State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 45,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 517.6% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 75,682 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 76,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels purchased 64,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.49 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

