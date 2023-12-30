State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Signet Jewelers worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of SIG opened at $107.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.68. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $108.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.10.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

In other news, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,738,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $87,750.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,823.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard A. Melnick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,422 shares of company stock worth $8,471,885 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

