State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,286,176.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,783.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,152.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,286,176.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,783.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,520 shares of company stock valued at $5,689,420. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average is $66.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $78.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

