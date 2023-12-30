State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Graco by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Graco by 88.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at $408,716.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $117,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,451 shares in the company, valued at $435,207.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $31,669.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,850 shares of company stock worth $1,421,340 over the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Trading Down 0.0 %

Graco stock opened at $86.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.55. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Graco’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGG has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

