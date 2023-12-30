State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.94.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $103.22 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $105.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.50%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

