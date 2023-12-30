State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 102,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.49. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Eagle Outfitters

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.