State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $68.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.33. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

