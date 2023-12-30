State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.11% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 13.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 22,725 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 94.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 143.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 160.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 58,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,605,000 after buying an additional 4,602,331 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Down 1.9 %

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $101.73 million for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

